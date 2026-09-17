Gautam Gambhir Smiles Emotionally As Abhishek Sharma Shatters Fastest T20I Hundred Record; Watch VIDEO | X

New Delhi, September 17: There are very rare moments when Indian Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir is seen smiling. One of the rarest occasions was on Thursday when India opener Abhishek Sharma shattered the record of fastest hundred in T20Is during the India vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi.

Abhishek Sharma scored hundred off just 30 balls with nine fours and 11 sixes. Abhishek also came up with a unique celebration after completing his hundred. The video shows Gautam Gambhir reacting to the celebration with a smile.

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The Indian opener sits to the ground with his legs crossed and put his hands on his knees and chanted "Om Namah Shivaya" with his eyes closed. The broadcasting cameras then captured Gautam Gambhir's reaction to the record ton and the unique "Yoga" celebration.

Gambhir was smiling emotionally with the trophy kept on the front. India managed to score 100 runs for no lost in the Powerplay riding on Abhishek Sharma's explosive innings. Abhishek reached 50 off just 16 balls and took only 14 to score the other 50 and reach 100 off just 30 balls.

Sharma scored 108 runs off 34 balls with 9 fours and 11 sixes. He was caught by Rahmanullah Gurbaz off Rashid Khan. Abhishek was confident that the ball missed his edge, however, the DRS showed the it was a clear edge and his explosive innings came to an end.