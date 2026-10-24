Gautam Gambhir Celebrates India’s Thrilling Christchurch Win, Hugs Hero Tilak Varma | VIDEO

Gautam Gambhir Celebrates India win |

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was overjoyed after India secured a thrilling victory over New Zealand in Christchurch. Gambhir’s celebrations reflected the team’s fighting spirit as Tilak Varma delivered a match-winning performance under pressure. The young batter’s heroics helped India clinch a memorable win and strengthen their position in the T20I series.

Tilak Varma Shines Under Pressure

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India were chasing a target of 181 runs but had lost six wickets for 112 runs. Tilak and Nitish then joined hands to build a crucial partnership and guide India towards victory.

Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 51 runs off 26 balls, while Nitish Kumar Reddy scored an unbeaten 26 off 13 deliveries. The pair added 69 runs for the seventh wicket. Tilak was named Player of the Match for his important contribution.

Gambhir’s enthusiastic reaction after the victory captured the emotion of a hard-fought contest. He was pumped up in the dressing room when Nitish hit the winning runs and then hugged his vice-captain.

The head coach was delighted with Tilak’s contribution, as the youngster stepped up when the team needed him most. The moment also highlighted the strong bond between the coaching staff and the players