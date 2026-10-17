 GamingCon Bharat 2026 Unveils Premier League Trophy For First Time At Mumbai Gaming Festival
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GamingCon Bharat 2026 Unveils Premier League Trophy For First Time At Mumbai Gaming Festival

GamingCon Bharat unveiled the Premier League Trophy at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai on October 17, opening the festival's third edition. Running through October 18 in Hall 3, the event features a dedicated Premier League fan zone for visitors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 17, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
GamingCon Bharat 2026 Unveils Premier League Trophy For First Time At Mumbai Gaming Festival
The Premier League Trophy was unveiled at GamingCon Bharat 2026 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai on October 17 | File Photo

Mumbai, October 17, 2026: GamingCon Bharat wrote a new chapter in its journey today as the Premier League Trophy was unveiled on its main stage at the Bombay Exhibition Centre (NESCO), Mumbai, on the opening day of the festival's third edition.

Industry leaders, partners and Managing Director Premier League India joined the ceremony as gamers and football fans packed the hall to catch a glimpse of one of football's most iconic trophies.

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GamingCon Bharat Hosts Premier League Trophy

GamingCon Bharat 2026 runs from October 17–18 in Hall 3, NESCO, with visitors able to experience the trophy and a dedicated Premier League fan zone across the festival.

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