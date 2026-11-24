Gaganjeet Bhullar, Pranavi Urs Hail HSBC Golf League's Role In Promoting & Growing Golf In India | X

Mumbai: Indian professional golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Pranavi Urs have lauded the role of corporate sponsorship in the development of golf in the country, highlighting the importance of platforms such as the HSBC Golf League in encouraging amateur participation and inspiring the younger generation to take up the sport.

Corporate Sponsorship Boosts Indian Golf

Speaking during an interaction on Season 5 of the HSBC Golf League, Bhullar said Indian golf had witnessed a significant rise in corporate sponsorship since the Covid pandemic, with HSBC emerging as one of the prominent supporters of the sport.

Bhullar, who has competed in several World Golf Championships (WGC) events, highlighted the banking giant's longstanding association with golf, both internationally and in India.

“After Covid, we have seen a wave of corporate sponsorship. Whenever we talk about corporate golf sponsorship, HSBC is probably one of the biggest names in India. I have personally played in quite a few World Golf Championships and corporate events where HSBC was the title sponsor,” Bhullar said.

Expanding Opportunities For Amateur Golfers

The seasoned Indian golfer also welcomed HSBC's association with the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) as its banking partner, describing the development as significant for professional golfers competing on the platform.

Bhullar felt corporate-backed initiatives provided amateur golfers with exciting opportunities to experience the sport beyond their regular golfing engagements.

He particularly highlighted the opportunity for the winner of this year's HSBC Golf League to travel to St Andrews, describing it as a significant incentive for participants.

“The winner of this year will go to St Andrews. That's a huge gift. I would like to wish all the participants who are going to be playing in this league this year good luck,” he added.

Equal Opportunities Can Inspire Youngsters: Pranavi

Pranavi, meanwhile, stressed the importance of providing equal opportunities to men and women golfers, saying competing alongside established male professionals could serve as a major confidence booster for emerging women players.

Having grown up competing against boys during her junior golfing days, Pranavi said the opportunity to do so again at the professional level was particularly encouraging.

“As a junior, playing against the boys is something I grew up doing. It's nice to come back and do that as a professional, playing with Gaganjeet, Karandeep and Shiv Kapur. Playing against them is a big confidence booster,” Pranavi said.

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She also highlighted the significance of equal prize money in professional competitions, believing such initiatives could encourage more youngsters, particularly girls, to consider pursuing golf.

“Playing for the same prize money as them motivates a lot of the younger generation to pick up the sport. Playing together makes a big difference,” she added.

HSBC Golf League's Growing Appeal

Pranavi, who has been associated with the HSBC Golf League since around its second season, expressed satisfaction with the manner in which the competition had evolved over the years.

She said interacting with amateur golfers and witnessing their enthusiasm for the sport had been among the most enjoyable aspects of her association with the league.

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“I have been to a few events every year and I think every year it keeps getting better. I have had the pleasure of meeting people from HSBC who are passionate about not just golf but sports in general.

“The events are great fun. I get to interact with so many amateurs every time and I see them coming back again and enjoying the sport. That's really nice,” Pranavi said.

The interaction underlined the importance of sustained corporate investment, greater inclusivity and engagement between professional and amateur golfers in expanding the sport's reach in India.

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