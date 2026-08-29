Furious Alisson Kicks Substitution Board, Breaks It After Liverpool’s Chaotic 2-2 Draw | VIDEO

X/TheFootballTweet

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson appeared to lose his temper after his side’s dramatic 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest at Anfield. The Brazilian was left frustrated throughout a chaotic afternoon that saw Liverpool twice have to fight back for a result. His anger boiled over after the final whistle when he was seen kicking a fourth official’s substitution board.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Footage from the stadium appeared to show Alisson striking the equipment with considerable force. The kick was reportedly strong enough to leave a hole in the board, highlighting just how frustrated the goalkeeper was after the match. The incident quickly became a talking point following the full-time whistle.

Alisson had already shown his frustration earlier in the match after Forest were awarded a penalty. The Liverpool goalkeeper was booked for his furious protests as emotions ran high during a tense encounter.

Why were Liverpool angry with the fourth official?

Liverpool were furious because their triple substitution was delayed while fourth official Tim Robinson prepared the boards, leaving the changes unable to go through immediately. Forest then took a quick throw-in during the delay and caught Liverpool off guard, adding to the frustration after the visitors went on to score from the resulting attack.