‘Embarrassing’: Viral Video Shows Man Grab Isak’s Shirt From Child Before Fans Step In

A touching moment involving a young Liverpool supporter took an awkward turn after Saturday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Alexander Isak had just given his No. 9 shirt to a child near the tunnel when a middle-aged man suddenly grabbed the jersey from the boy. Nearby supporters immediately reacted, with shouts breaking out as fans confronted the man over the incident.
The situation unfolded after the full time whistle as Alexander Isak made his way to the tunnel. Spotting a young fan on the stand, he removed his jersey and gave it to him. However, a man next to him quickly grabbed thre shirt much to the sadness of the kid.
It quickly drew the attention of a steward, who stepped in and told the man to return the shirt. He eventually handed it back, allowing the young supporter to keep the prized souvenir from a memorable night at Anfield. The quick intervention was welcomed by those nearby, who were relieved to see the child get his shirt back.
Alexander Isak was on the scoresheet as Liverpool secured a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in their first home game of the season. Dan Ndoye put Forest ahead before Liverpool fought back, while Morgan Gibbs-White restored the visitors’ advantage from the penalty spot. Isak then helped Liverpool level the contest before substitute Víctor Muñoz completed the comeback with another equalizer.