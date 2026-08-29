‘Embarrassing’: Viral Video Shows Man Grab Isak’s Shirt From Child Before Fans Step In

A touching moment involving a young Liverpool supporter took an awkward turn after Saturday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Nottingham Forest at Anfield. Alexander Isak had just given his No. 9 shirt to a child near the tunnel when a middle-aged man suddenly grabbed the jersey from the boy. Nearby supporters immediately reacted, with shouts breaking out as fans confronted the man over the incident.

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The situation unfolded after the full time whistle as Alexander Isak made his way to the tunnel. Spotting a young fan on the stand, he removed his jersey and gave it to him. However, a man next to him quickly grabbed thre shirt much to the sadness of the kid.

It quickly drew the attention of a steward, who stepped in and told the man to return the shirt. He eventually handed it back, allowing the young supporter to keep the prized souvenir from a memorable night at Anfield. The quick intervention was welcomed by those nearby, who were relieved to see the child get his shirt back.

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Alexander Isak was on the scoresheet as Liverpool secured a 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in their first home game of the season. Dan Ndoye put Forest ahead before Liverpool fought back, while Morgan Gibbs-White restored the visitors’ advantage from the penalty spot. Isak then helped Liverpool level the contest before substitute Víctor Muñoz completed the comeback with another equalizer.