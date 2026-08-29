US Open 2026 Takes A Strange Turn As Players Complain Of Marijuana Smell During Matches

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A stench of cannabis is causing many a tennis player distraction as they gear up for the main draw of the US Open 2026 in New York. The final Grand Slam of the season is held in New York where cannabis is legal for adults above the age of 21.

"I'm not a huge fan of it. I know a lot of players have complained on some of the specific courts. I've played on one before and I did smell it during my match. It's something that I wouldn't like to smell in the middle of my match. I'm trying to focus and then obviously, it takes you out of the moment and you really don't want to," British No.1 Katie Boulder as quoted by the BBC.

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Players say the smell from nearby Corona Park can sometimes reach the outside courts and become a distraction during matches and practice. Other British players, including Fran Jones and Harriet Dart, have also spoken about the smell. Jones recalled smelling cannabis during her first-round match last year and joking about it with a tournament official. She will begin this year’s campaign against Poland’s Magda Linette.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA), which organises the US Open, said it remains alert to the issue. The governing body said it cannot control activities taking place outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. However, it added that officials continue to remain “vigilant” about the situation.

This is not the first time players have complained about cannabis smoke at the US Open. Norway’s Casper Ruud called the smell the “worst thing” about New York last year, while Nick Kyrgios said smoking by a fan triggered his asthma in 2022. Greece’s Maria Sakkari also complained about smelling cannabis during a match at the 2023 US Open.