'Funny': Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu Takes Jibe At Tournament Scheduling, Highlights 'Bias' At China Open 2026

Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu Takes Jibe At Tournament Scheduling, Highlights 'Bias' At China Open 2026 | X

Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu took a sarcastic dig at the scheduling of the Victor China Open 2026 after pointing out the difference in recovery time given to her and her opponent after her heart-breaking loss to Chinese shuttler Chen Yu Fei on Thursday.

Sindhu lost 21-16, 20-22, 18-21 in a close contest. Sindhu's post comes after her defeat against Chen Yu Fei claiming that they were not given same recovery time before the match.

In a post on X, Sindhu pointed out that the tournament schedule had not been equally fair to all players. She said that she had only around 16 hours between matches while her Chinese rival Chen Yu Fei enjoyed more than 24 hours of rest.

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Sharing a screenshot of the match schedule, Sindhu wrote, "About 16 hours for me between matches. 24+ hours for my dear friend Chen tomorrow after having a full day off before facing me today. Lovely to see recovery being given the importance it deserves. Funny how schedules have a way of taking care of recovery. I only wish they took care of everyone the same way." Sindhu ended the post with a wink emoji which makes her criticism of the scheduling clear.

The players should receive more balanced recovery time during major tournaments. Badminton is a demanding sport where back-to-back matches are common, adequate rest can play a significant role in performance and injury prevention. The rest time should be equally distributed among the players and not on the basis of their nationality.

PV Sindhu entered the China Open 2026 after scripting history by becoming the first Indian player to win the Japan Open 2026. Sindhu defeated Japanese shuttler Akane Yamaguchi in straight games. The two-times Olympic medallist registered a 21-17, 21-17 victory against Akane.

PV Sindhu's remarks come during the ongoing China Open 2026 which is one of the biggest events on the BWF World Tour. While Sindhu did not directly accuse the organisers of favouritism, however, her post strongly hinted at what she felt was an uneven schedule.