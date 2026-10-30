Full Circle At Mumbai Indians? Rohit Sharma Could Replace Hardik Pandya As Captain For IPL 2027

Rohit Sharma could return to captain Mumbai Indians in IPL 2027 | Image Credit: X/Rohit sharma

Rohit Sharma could be in line for a sensational return as Mumbai Indians captain. Sharma captained MI for over a decade, guiding them to five IPL titles and establishing himself as one of the most successful leaders in the tournament's history. However, he was replaced by Hardik Pandya after the all-rounder returned to the franchise through a trade.

However, with Hardik's future uncertain, MI could go back to Rohit for IPL 2027, as per the Indian Express.

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Mumbai Indians have struggled in the three seasons under Hardik Pandya, failing to reach the playoffs in two of them. The all-rounder's personal form has also gone downhill and he reportedly requested a move away. Hardik has also struggled with injuries, which has kept him out of action since the IPL season ended.

Rohit's return to the captaincy conversation is a surprise. The former India captain had himself suggested Tilak Varma for the role with the future in mind. Mumbai also have the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, both who have captained India and led MI in the past. Yadav is a T20 World Cup winning captaining but was replaced by Shreyas Iyer.

Beyond Rohit Sharma's captaincy skills, the timing seems right. The IPL 2027 season is the final year before the mega auction. It provides Rohit with a swansong while allows Mumbai Indians to begin the new cycle with a new leadership.

Hardik Pandya struggled with the weight of captaincy and reported rifts in the dressing room, and a new cycle could help settle those. The counter argument could be this season could be used to groom a new captain, allowing him a clean slate with the mega auction.