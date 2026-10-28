Rohit Sharma's Sudden Braking Manoeuvre Leaves Paparazzi Startled At Mumbai Airport As Unexpected Moment Grabs Attention | Video

Rohit Sharma's Sudden Braking Manoeuvre Leaves Paparazzi Startled At Mumbai Airport | Shikha_003/X

Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma found himself at the centre of an unexpected moment at Mumbai airport after a sudden braking manoeuvre by his car startled the paparazzi gathered to capture his arrival. The brief incident caught the attention of those present and added another memorable moment to the cricketer's interactions with photographers.

Rohit, one of India's most popular cricketers, frequently attracts attention from fans and paparazzi whenever he makes a public appearance. Mumbai airport, in particular, has witnessed several such moments involving the former India captain, with videos of his interactions with photographers often circulating on social media.

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Rohit Sharma's Sudden Braking Manoeuvre Leaves Paparazzi Startled At Mumbai Airport

The latest incident involving his car's brakes drew attention because of the unexpected movement, which reportedly startled the photographers nearby. However, further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident and Rohit's reaction remain unclear.

Rohit has previously made headlines for his candid and humorous exchanges with paparazzi at the airport. In one widely circulated interaction, he jokingly told photographers, "Tum log bahut bade log ho bhai," leaving those around him amused.

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The latest episode has once again brought attention to the scenes that unfold when the star batter arrives at or leaves the airport, where photographers and fans often gather to catch a glimpse of him.