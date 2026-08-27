From Village Grounds To District Football: How Mego Narzary Is Inspiring Young Players In Kokrajhar |

For Mego Narzary, football is more than a game. It is a dream he has carried from the open grounds of Kanthalguri village in Kokrajhar, near NTPC Bongaigaon, to the competitive arena of district-level club football. But for Mego, the journey is not only about pursuing his own dream. On weekends, he also trains the wards of NTPC employees, sharing his skills and experience with budding footballers and helping them discover their own potential on the field.

A skilled midfielder, Mego understands how to create opportunities on the field. His own journey, however, has been shaped by determination, family responsibilities and the opportunities that have come his way.

As the eldest of three brothers, 30-year-old Mego shoulders significant responsibilities at home. His father works as a contractual worker at NTPC Salakati. Yet, amid his daily commitments, Mego has never allowed his passion for football to fade. He continues to practise, compete and make time for the game that has remained an important part of his life.

Over the years, Mego has played for various football clubs and represented teams in district-level matches, gaining valuable competitive experience beyond the village grounds. Playing against stronger teams and alongside experienced footballers has sharpened his skills as a midfielder and deepened his understanding of the game.

Today, that experience is finding another purpose. During weekends, Mego spends time coaching young football enthusiasts from the NTPC township. For him, teaching a youngster how to control the ball, make the right pass or understand the discipline of the game is also a way of giving back. The footballer who once looked for opportunities to play is now helping younger players find confidence in their own abilities.

His association with NTPC Bongaigaon’s CSR-supported rural sports initiative has provided his passion with a larger platform.

For the past three years, NTPC Bongaigaon, through its Sports Council and in association with the Kokrajhar District Sports Association (KDSA), has supported talented footballers from neighbouring villages. The initiative provides players with football kits, essential sporting equipment and coaching support, enabling rural talent to train systematically and participate in organised competitions.

From this initiative emerged Power Warriors, a rural football team competing in the KDSA Super League. The team has provided players from neighbouring communities an opportunity to move beyond informal village matches and test their abilities in an organised competitive environment.

For Mego, this platform complements a football journey that has already taken him through different clubs and district-level competitions. It gives him another arena in which to compete, improve and remain connected with the sporting community around him.

In the midfield, Mego’s role is to connect—to receive, create and open opportunities for others. Away from the field, he is beginning to play much the same role, connecting his own experience with the aspirations of younger players.

“Football is my passion, and I want the younger generation from our villages to receive better opportunities and proper guidance,” says Mego. “The support provided through NTPC’s CSR initiative has encouraged us to train harder and participate with greater confidence.”

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NTPC Bongaigaon’s CSR initiative reflects the depth of sporting potential in rural Kokrajhar when talent is supported with suitable equipment, guidance and competitive exposure.

For NTPC Bongaigaon, the initiative extends beyond supporting a football team. It encourages discipline, teamwork, physical fitness and constructive engagement among local youth. More importantly, it creates pathways for promising players who might otherwise remain outside organised sporting networks because of limited resources and exposure.

Mego’s journey gives this initiative a human face. From playing on the grounds of Kanthalguri to district-level football, from competing in the KDSA Super League to spending his weekends training youngsters, his story shows how an opportunity can travel beyond one individual.

Sometimes, meaningful change does not begin with a grand intervention. It begins with recognising potential, placing a football at someone’s feet and giving him a field on which to dream. And sometimes, the person who was given that opportunity returns to the same field to help someone else dream.