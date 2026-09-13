From Thailand To Sri Lanka: Team India's Unbeaten Run To Women's Asia Cup 2026 Glory | X

India Women's Cricket Team completed a dominant campaign to win the Women's Asia Cup 2026 for record eighth time after beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final in Dubai. The victory gave India their eighth Women's Asia Cup title and also helped them avenge their defeat to Sri Lanka in the 2024 final.

Vs Thailand & Kong Kong

India began their campaign with a big 94-run win over Thailand. They scored 159/9 before bowling Thailand out for 65. The team then continued its strong run against Hong Kong, China, winning by 137 runs after posting 193/5.

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Vs Pakistan

The biggest group-stage clash came against Pakistan on September 5. India restricted Pakistan to just 55 runs and chased down the target in 8.4 overs to win by seven wickets. With three wins from three matches, India finished at the top of Group A and entered the semi-finals unbeaten.

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Bangladesh Semi-Final

In the semi-final, India faced Bangladesh. Shafali Verma scored a quick 64, while the bowlers kept Bangladesh under control. India eventually won by 40 runs, scoring 149/6 and restricting Bangladesh to 109/7 to book their place in the final.

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The Final

The final saw India face defending champions Sri Lanka. Shafali and Smriti Mandhana set the tone with a brilliant 129-run opening partnership. Shafali smashed 68 off 39 balls, including the fastest fifty in Women's Asia Cup history, while Mandhana scored 59. India finished on 183/5.

Sri Lanka never came close to the target as India's bowlers produced another superb performance. Sree Charani and Deepti Sharma led the attack as Sri Lanka were restricted to 111, giving India a massive 72-run victory and the Asia Cup trophy.

India's Road To Title

1. India beat Thailand by 94 runs

2. India beat Hong Kong by 137 runs

3. India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

4. India beat Bangladesh by 40 runs in the semi-final

5. India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final

India thus finished the tournament unbeaten, winning all five of their matches on the way to the title.