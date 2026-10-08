From Qatar World Cup Glory To Final England Comeback, Lionel Messi Leaves Behind A Legacy For Generations | X

Mumbai: Lionel Messi’s extraordinary 21-year journey in Argentina colours came to an emotional end on Tuesday as the football legend made his final international appearance in a 3-0 victory over Benin. It marked the closing chapter of a remarkable international career that brought joy to millions, inspired generations and transformed the diminutive Argentine into one of football’s greatest icons.

For a player who carried the hopes of an entire nation for more than two decades, the farewell was about much more than the final score. It was a celebration of a career defined by breathtaking skill, extraordinary resilience and an unwavering commitment to the blue and white jersey.

A remarkable World Cup legacy

Messi’s international journey included six World Cup appearances, the crowning glory of lifting the trophy in Qatar in 2022 and two heartbreaking defeats in the finals against Germany in 2014 and Spain in 2026. With 21 World Cup goals to his name, he leaves behind an extraordinary record.

Yet, among the countless moments of brilliance that defined his career, his unforgettable performance against England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final at Atlanta Stadium will remain one of the most cherished memories of his final campaign.

🚨🎙️ LEO MESSI FULL SPEECH:"I have nothing left to do but thank this shirt. For 20 years, even through the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, pushing forward, giving everything I had and wanting to be here."Not coming here anymore and no longer being with the Argentina National Team is going to hurt a lot. If it were up to me, I would love to be here for my entire life, because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing there is."I think I’m talking more than ever today because I simply don’t want this moment to end."But I think the time has come for me to retire. The last World Cup took a lot out of us after everything we went through. We arrived in the final with just enough left in us, but we fought until the very end, like we always did."We came very close to winning it again, and despite everything that was said about us, nothing strange happened. The match against England took a lot out of us because we gave absolutely everything."In 2022, we had the dream of fulfilling not only my dream, but the dream of an entire country: becoming world champions again. And we did it."We won the World Cup, the Copa América, the Finalissima… I’m incredibly grateful for everything I experienced with this National Team."But this journey wasn’t only about 2022 or this last World Cup. So many teammates fought alongside me for this shirt long before we finally became world champions. Never doubt how much every one of them fought and gave for Argentina."It was a privilege and an honor to share the pitch with all of my teammates and to share so much of our lives together away from football. Every time we stepped onto the pitch, I knew we could compete against anyone because I had warriors beside me who were willing to leave absolutely everything out there."To achieve the biggest things, you need a strong group. And it’s during the most difficult moments that you truly discover what kind of team you have. That’s one of the biggest reasons we were able to achieve everything we did."And especially to this group: THANK YOU. They helped me fulfill the dream I had since I was a child. They helped me become a world champion."I also want to thank the people. I was lucky enough to play in so many cities across Argentina, and everywhere I went, I received an incredible amount of love."Throughout all these years, wherever we played in the world, the stadiums were always full of Argentinians. No matter the match or the distance, people made an enormous effort to be there. We know how difficult that is. Wherever we went in the world, it felt like we were playing at home because we could always feel your support."And that support has to continue. Difficult moments will come, and those are the moments when you have to support the team more than ever. You need strong, united groups because there will always be people who want to see the National Team fail, and we can’t give them that satisfaction."Here, in this stadium, I experienced one of the happiest days of my life: our first match at home after becoming world champions. It was beautiful. And today might be one of the saddest because I’m standing here saying goodbye."I’m going to miss all of you so much, but I’ll always be on your side. I’ll be supporting these boys and everyone who comes after them."There are so many emotions going through me right now. I’m surely forgetting many things I would like to say because this is a very difficult moment for me. The first person who comes to my mind is my dad."I’m going to miss playing here so much. I love you all, and I’m proud to be Argentine."I leave grateful, proud and at peace. Thank you for everything.” 🇦🇷❤️ — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) October 7, 2026

Messi inspires dramatic comeback against England

With Argentina trailing 0-1 following Anthony Gordon’s second-half strike, Messi once again rose to the occasion when his country needed him most. The defending champions appeared to be heading towards elimination before their inspirational captain orchestrated a stunning late comeback. Messi played a decisive role in both goals as Enzo Fernandez equalised in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez struck in injury time to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory.

It was vintage Messi, calm under pressure, fearless in adversity and capable of turning despair into celebration within minutes. The Atlanta Stadium, packed with 68,239 spectators, erupted as Argentina completed another extraordinary escape. The passionate Argentine supporters made their voices heard throughout the contest, turning the venue into a sea of emotion.

It was the second time in the tournament that Messi had inspired a remarkable comeback at the same stadium. Earlier, against Egypt, Argentina had recovered from a 0-2 deficit, once again demonstrating the fighting spirit that had become synonymous with their talisman.

Although Messi could not reproduce that magic in the final against eventual champions Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium, his semi-final heroics provided a fitting reminder of the genius that had enthralled football fans for over two decades.

Fans cherish unforgettable Messi moments

For Argentine supporter Julio Mosconi, who travelled from South Carolina with his son Lucas, witnessing Messi’s brilliance was an experience to treasure forever.

“We came here this morning from South Carolina, checked into the hotel, and walked straight to the stadium. It was our first match and what a great experience; our boys are always good,” Mosconi recalled after the thrilling semi-final.

His admiration for Messi stretched back 12 years to a memorable encounter in New Jersey.

“I have followed Messi throughout his career, and I met him in New Jersey during Argentina’s friendly with the USA. I found him in a hotel; he signed a jersey, took a picture, and shook my hand. He is a great guy. My son also became his fan,” he said.

For Mosconi, Messi was more than a football superstar. He was a childhood hero, a family connection and a sporting inspiration whose influence had passed from one generation to another.

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Messi's brilliance transcends football boundaries

Messi entered the 2026 World Cup final with eight goals and four assists, having produced another outstanding campaign. Against England, he had once again stolen the spotlight from celebrated stars such as Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

“Messi was excellent with two assists; he has been the best player of the tournament,” said Argentine supporter Mario John, originally from Trinidad and Tobago.

Such was Messi’s appeal that even those with little interest in football found themselves captivated by his artistry. Antonio Lopez, a neutral spectator from the Philippines, admitted that the Argentine maestro’s performance had left a lasting impression.

“I am not a football fan, but I work here and came to see the match. I was inspired by Messi’s performance, especially after they were trailing in the second half,” he said.

That, perhaps, is the true measure of Messi’s greatness. His influence extended far beyond trophies, statistics and individual accolades. He brought together people from different countries, cultures and generations through the simple joy of watching him play.

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Farewell to an Argentine football icon

From the heartbreak of missed opportunities to the ultimate triumph in Qatar, Messi’s international career was a story of perseverance, redemption and sporting immortality. The final against Spain may not have delivered the fairytale ending he desired, but his magical night against England ensured that his last World Cup campaign would be remembered for another extraordinary chapter of Messi brilliance.

As he walks away from international football after 21 remarkable years, Argentina bids farewell not merely to its greatest footballing ambassador of the modern era, but to a player who gave an entire nation countless reasons to dream. The Argentina jersey will have a new bearer, but there will never be another Lionel Messi.

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