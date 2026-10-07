Lionel Messi Seemingly Annoyed As Benin Player Tries To Take Selfie With Argentina Legend After Emotional Farewell | Video

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Lionel Messi's emotional farewell to Argentina was followed by a rather awkward moment after the final whistle, as a Benin player appeared to try to take a selfie with the legendary forward. Argentina had just completed a 3-0 victory over Benin at the Estadio Monumental, bringing Messi's 21-year international career to an end. As players gathered around the Argentine captain to congratulate him, one Benin player approached Messi with his phone, seemingly hoping to capture a selfie with the iconic No. 10.

The moment quickly caught the attention of fans on social media, with Messi appearing somewhat annoyed or uncomfortable as the player attempted to get the picture. While Messi did not publicly comment on the incident, his facial expression and body language led to speculation among viewers that he was not particularly pleased with the timing of the request. The moment came immediately after an emotionally charged farewell ceremony for the Argentina captain.

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Messi had just completed his final appearance for Argentina, scoring from the penalty spot and providing two assists in the 3-0 win. Nicolas Otamendi opened the scoring before Nico Paz added the second, with Messi completing the victory from the spot. The result gave the 39-year-old a fitting final performance in front of more than 85,000 supporters at the Monumental.

The entire evening was dedicated to Messi, with the stadium stopping in the 10th minute for a special tribute to Argentina's legendary No. 10. More than 85,000 fans rose to applaud and chant his name, while Benin players also paid tribute to him during the occasion.

Messi's farewell ultimately remained a deeply emotional celebration of his extraordinary international career. After the match, he spoke about how difficult it would be to stop representing Argentina, saying he would love to keep playing for the national team his whole life. As teammates and opponents surrounded him after the final whistle, the brief selfie incident became one of the more unusual moments from a night otherwise dominated by tributes, tears and celebrations for one of football's greatest-ever players.