'From Opponent To A Friend': Virat Kohli Posts Heartfelt Message After Kane Williamson Announces Retirement

Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson | ICC

New Zealand cricket legend Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Friday. The news came as a shock to many, with the Kiwi international stopping short of the 10k-run mark in Test cricket. Virat Kohli, who played in the same U19 World Cup in 2008 as Williamson, posted a heartfelt tribute to the former SRH captain.

"From an opponent to a friend over the years. It’s been a pleasure watching you bat and compete against you over so many years but more than that I value our friendship and shared perspectives on the game and beyond," Kohli wrote in a post on X.

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The right-handed batter departs as one of New Zealand's most prolific run-scorers. He holds the record for the most Test centuries by a New Zealand batter and ranks among the country's leading run-getters across formats. His ability to perform under pressure and deliver in crucial matches made him a cornerstone of the Black Caps' success for over a decade.

"I continue to cherish every time we speak or meet. Wishing you nothing but the best always brother. You’ve done your bit, you deserve to enjoy all of it now and put your feet up. Well done mate, life’s only just begun," he added.

Williamson represented New Zealand across all formats and became the face of the national team during one of its most successful eras. He guided the Black Caps to the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2021 and was widely praised for his calm leadership and sportsmanship. Throughout his career, he earned a reputation as one of the most respected figures in world cricket.