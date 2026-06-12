Former New Zealand Skipper Kane Williamson Retires From International Cricket, Brings Curtain Down On Glittering Career

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One of New Zealand's greatest-ever cricketers, Kane Williamson, has announced his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of a remarkable career that spanned more than 15 years. The former Black Caps captain leaves behind a legacy built on consistency, leadership, and elegance at the crease, having established himself as one of the finest batters of his generation.

Williamson represented New Zealand across all formats and became the face of the national team during one of its most successful eras. He guided the Black Caps to the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2021 and was widely praised for his calm leadership and sportsmanship. Throughout his career, he earned a reputation as one of the most respected figures in world cricket.

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The right-handed batter departs as one of New Zealand's most prolific run-scorers. He holds the record for the most Test centuries by a New Zealand batter and ranks among the country's leading run-getters across formats. His ability to perform under pressure and deliver in crucial matches made him a cornerstone of the Black Caps' success for over a decade.

As tributes pour in from across the cricketing world, Williamson's retirement signals the end of an era for New Zealand cricket. His impact extends beyond statistics, with fans and teammates remembering him for his humility, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the game. Few players have represented their country with such distinction, making his departure a significant moment in international cricket.