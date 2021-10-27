From Neeraj Chopra to Mithali Raj, full list of players recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who became only the second Indian to bag an individual Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games 2020, is among the 11 players recommended for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

Here is a list of athletes who have been recommended for the top sporting honour:

Neeraj Chopra (Athletics)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

PR Sreejesh (Hockey)

Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing)

Sunil Chhetri (Football)

Mithali Raj (Cricket)

Pramod Bhagat (Badminton)

Sumit Antil (Javelin)

Avani Lekhara (Shooting)

Krishna Nagar (Badminton)

M Narwal (Shooting)

Meanwhile, the committee also picked 35 athletes for the Arjuna award, eight more than last year's number of awardees.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, para table tennis player Bhavina Patel, para shuttler Suhas Yathiraj and high jumper Nishad Kumar are among those selected for the Arjuna award.

Members of the men's hockey team who ended India's wait for a medal in the sport at the Olympics after 41 years will also receive Arjuna award.

Earlier this year, the Centre renamed the country's top sporting honour after legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. Previously, it was known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 06:47 PM IST