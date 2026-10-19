From Mumbai To Mizoram, Chinmay Sutar Joins Elite 400-Run Club With Record-Breaking Ranji Innings | X

Mumbai: Almost eight decades, 78 years to be precise, after Bhausaheb Nimbalkar carved his name into Indian cricket folklore with an unbeaten 443, another Maharashtra cricketer has entered the exclusive 400-run club.

Chinmay Sutar, a Mumbai-born batter representing Mizoram, produced an extraordinary innings against Nagaland on Monday, becoming only the second Indian to score a quadruple century in first-class cricket.

The 29-year-old left-hander remained unbeaten on 400 off 517 deliveries, striking 46 fours and seven sixes as Mizoram declared their first innings at 581/9 in the Ranji Trophy Plate Division encounter at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima.

For Sutar, the achievement was particularly remarkable because it came in only his second first-class appearance, transforming a relatively unfamiliar name in domestic cricket into one that will forever be associated with a historic milestone.

🚨 76 YEARS. ONE RECORD. ONE MORE NAME IN HISTORY. 🤯443* - B. B. Nimbalkar (1948–49)400* - Chinmay Sutar (2026)From Nimbalkar in 1948 to Sutar in 2026, only two batters have scored 400+ in a single Ranji Trophy innings. Indian domestic cricket just witnessed history! https://t.co/Hrc5UmFY08 — Mufaddal Atif (@MufaddalAtif) October 19, 2026

From Mumbai to record books

Sutar's journey began in Mumbai's fiercely competitive cricketing environment, where opportunities are limited and even talented players can spend years waiting for their moment.

Having represented Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sutar moved to Mizoram ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season after obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Earlier this year, he played a significant role in MSC Maratha Royals' T20 Mumbai League triumph, scoring 212 runs in six innings and producing consecutive half-centuries towards the tournament's conclusion.

Sutar's Ranji Trophy debut against Manipur offered an early glimpse of his appetite for runs. After scoring 35 in the first innings, he struck 99 in the second before being run out, agonisingly short of a maiden first-class century.

Against Nagaland, however, he transformed that disappointment into an innings that will be remembered for generations.

Partnership that defied odds

Sutar's marathon effort became even more extraordinary when Mizoram lost their ninth wicket.

With the batter on 231, last man Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak joined him at the crease. What followed was an unbeaten 190-run partnership for the tenth wicket, the third-highest such stand in Ranji Trophy history.

The partnership allowed Sutar to surpass Prithvi Shaw's 379, previously the second-highest individual score in the competition, before reaching the magical 400-run landmark.

Joining an extraordinary club

Sutar now stands alongside Nimbalkar, whose unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in the 1948-49 season remains the highest individual score in Ranji Trophy history.

His achievement also places him among cricket's celebrated marathon run-scorers, including Brian Lara, whose unbeaten 501 for Warwickshire in 1994 remains the highest individual score in first-class cricket.

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Landmark moment for Mizoram

For Mizoram, the innings represents a landmark moment. For Sutar, it marks a remarkable transformation from a player seeking opportunities beyond Mumbai to a record-breaker occupying a distinguished place in Indian cricket history.

And for the Ranji Trophy, it is another reminder that extraordinary cricketing stories can emerge far beyond the traditional powerhouses.

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