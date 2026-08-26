From Lord's Balcony To Carrying Chairs: Pakistan Players' Humble Gesture Wins Hearts Online Ahead Of ENG Vs PAK 2nd Test

From Lord's Balcony To Carrying Chairs: Pakistan Players' Humble Gesture Wins Hearts | X

London, August 26: The Pakistan Cricket Team won praise for its simple and humble gesture during its visit to the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London ahead of the England vs Pakistan second Test at the venue on August 27. Dressed in their traditional Test whites, the players gathered on the famous Lord's Pavilion balcony for a team photograph. The squad smiled and waved as they posed at the historic venue, also known as the "Home of Cricket".

However, what happened after the photo session touched the hearts of the fans on the internet. The Pakistan players were seen carrying their own chairs back inside instead of leaving the task to the ground staff.

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Pakistan captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha and Sajid Khan and other players were seen lifting the chairs with smiles on their faces.

The moment came ahead of Pakistan's second Test against England at Lord's, which begins on August 27. The three-match series started at Headingley on August 19, with the third Test scheduled at Edgbaston in Birmingham from September 9 to 13.

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Pakistan are looking to bounce back after a humiliating defeat in the opening Test. England won the match by an innings and 103 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. Pakistan were dismissed for 171 in their first innings and struggled again in their second innings.

Pakistan also missed their regular captain Babar Azam in the first Test. Babar was ruled out after suffering a finger injury, which was aggravated during a warm-up match at Beckenham. He has since returned to training and said he is around 90% fit ahead of the Lord's Test.

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Babar's return could provide a major boost to Pakistan as they try to level the series. He was Pakistan's leading run-scorer in their previous Test series against the West Indies, scoring 193 runs.

While Pakistan will be hoping for a stronger performance with the bat and ball at Lord's, their players have already gone viral for their respectful and humble conduct away from the field.