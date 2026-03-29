 From Ghazanfar To Finn Allen - Check All Debutants From MI VS KKR Clash At Wankhede
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HomeSportsFrom Ghazanfar To Finn Allen - Check All Debutants From MI VS KKR Clash At Wankhede

From Ghazanfar To Finn Allen - Check All Debutants From MI VS KKR Clash At Wankhede

Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders begin their IPL 2026 campaigns with a blockbuster clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. New season means there are a lot of new faces with 3 debutants for Mumbai Indians, and as many as 4 for KKR. Among those, AM Ghazanfar and Finn Allen will be playing their first ever games in IPL history.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, March 29, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
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Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders begin their IPL 2026 campaigns with a blockbuster clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. New season mean there are a lot of new faces with 3 debutants for Mumbai Indians, and as many as 4 for KKR. Among those, AM Ghazanfar and Finn Allen will be playing their first ever games in IPL history.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Markande, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Blessing Muzarabani

AM Ghazanfar

Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is a young Afghan cricketer who has quickly gained attention as a promising off-spin bowler. Known for his control, sharp turn, and maturity beyond his age, he has impressed in domestic and international appearances for Afghanistan national cricket team. His talent earned him a spot in the Mumbai Indians squad in the Indian Premier League, where he is seen as a future prospect. Ghazanfar has played for MI's sister franchises overseas, and has played in all three formats of the game.

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Finn Allen

Finn Allen is an explosive New Zealand opening batter known for his fearless power-hitting in T20 cricket. He rose to global prominence during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where his sensational semi-final innings became one of the tournament’s defining moments. Allen smashed a record-breaking unbeaten 100 off just 33 balls—the fastest century in T20 World Cup history—to guide New Zealand into the final, showcasing his ability to dominate world-class bowling attacks.

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