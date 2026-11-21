From Fear To Determination: How Vithya Ramraj Overcame Anchor Leg Pressure In Asian Games Women’s 4x400m Relay | X - moulync

Mumbai: For Vithya Ramraj, the women's 4x400m relay at the Asian Games was as much a battle against her own nerves as it was a contest on the track.

Vithya Ramraj Initially Reluctant To Run Anchor Leg

Despite years of competitive experience, the Tamil Nadu athlete was initially reluctant to run the anchor leg, fearing the enormous pressure of carrying her team's hopes across the finish line.

"I didn't want to run the last leg because I couldn't control the pressure. I had visualised the race, but when I stepped onto the track, it felt like a big stage," Ramraj recalled during an interaction organised by IDFC First to honour some of India's medal winning athletes.

Coach Encourages Ramraj To Embrace Responsibility

She pleaded with her coach to let her run any of the first three legs instead. However, he remained firm, reminding her of her experience and reputation as an athlete. Eventually, she agreed to take up the responsibility.

"Okay, coach. I'll do it," she recalled telling him.

The support of her teammates proved crucial in helping Ramraj overcome her anxiety before the race.

Inside the changing room, senior teammate Komathi delivered an emotional pep talk, urging her to focus on winning gold rather than worrying about the pressure.

"She told me that we wanted a gold medal. She didn't want silver or bronze. She wanted to hear the national anthem and asked me to give my best," Ramraj said.

Those words gave her confidence, although the nervousness returned when the athletes entered the track.

"My heartbeat was rising. I was getting tense and wondering what would happen," she recalled.

As the race unfolded, Ramraj watched her teammates complete their respective legs. When Prachi approached the final 100 metres of her leg, she knew the responsibility was about to pass to her.

"I told myself, 'Vithya, Prachi is about to finish. Just take the baton and run with all your strength,'" she said.

Although Ramraj was nervous, she was not unfamiliar with the demands of running the anchor leg.

Having competed at district, state and national levels for nearly 14 years, she had regularly taken the final leg for Tamil Nadu at national championships.

That experience, combined with her coach's race strategy, helped her make crucial decisions within seconds.

"My coach told me to take the first 100 metres a little slowly and then gradually increase my pace. He wanted me to build my speed as the race progressed," she explained.

Ramraj followed those instructions, initially staying behind the runner ahead of her.

"I realised she was slowing down. I wondered whether I should overtake her. Then I overtook her," she recalled.

With approximately 150 metres remaining, she sensed another opportunity to accelerate.

"I told myself, 'Now is the time. Go faster.' That was when I pushed harder," she said.

The final 50 metres were particularly emotional as Ramraj raced towards the finish line with a rival close behind.

"In the last 50 metres, I knew she was behind me. My teammates were shouting, 'Come on, Vithya! Come on, Vithya!'"

Amid the excitement, she could hear Uma Didi and Prachi urging her forward.

"I didn't really know what was happening around me. I just wanted to reach the finish line. I could see my teammates cheering, and in my mind, I was saying, 'Okay, I'm coming, I'm coming!'"

The moment of crossing the finish line remains deeply etched in her memory.

"Even now, that moment keeps playing in my mind," she said.

After completing their interviews and other commitments, the four teammates found time to reflect on the race together. While travelling back on the bus, they discussed their performance, the medal and the emotions surrounding the national anthem.

For Ramraj, the experience was a reminder of the importance of preparation, trust and collective encouragement. The athlete's account also highlighted how the support of her coach and teammates helped transform her initial fear into determination when it mattered most.

"Every race, every setback and every day of training brought us closer to it. The medals I won with my teammates reflect the trust and hard work we shared, and I'm grateful we had the opportunity to celebrate those journeys at Heart of Gold," she said.