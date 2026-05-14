'From Assam To National Stage': Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Riyan Parag After India A Selection

Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Riyan Parag After India A Selection | X

Guwahati, May 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Assam cricketer Riyan Parag after he was selected as the vice-captain of the India A squad for the Sri Lanka ODI tri-series in June 2026. The Assam CM shared a special message on social media and praised Riyan Parag for reaching the national stage with his strong performances.

The India A squad will be led by Tilak Varma, while Riyan Parag has been given the role of vice-captain for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A.

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Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the post on his official social media account and said, "Congratulations to Assam’s very own @ParagRiyan for earning the responsibility of Vice-Captain of India A for the Sri Lanka tri-series. From Assam to the national stage, he has played every innings with confidence and class. His achievement will inspire countless young cricketers of Assam to pick up the bat and dream big for India."

Riyan Parag is the captain of Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 season and has continued his rise in the Indian cricket with consistent performances in the domestic cricket and the IPL. Fans from Assam are also celebrating his achievement on social media and calling it a proud moment for the state.

India A squad for the Sri Lanka ODI tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Riyan Parag (Vice-Captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj and Arshad Khan.