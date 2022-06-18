French Open champion Rafael Nadal confirms wife Mery Perello's pregnancy ahead of Wimbledon 2022

French Open champion Rafael Nadal with his wife Mery Perello |

French Open champion Rafael Nadal recently confirmed that his wife Mery Perello is pregnant with their first child.

The 36-year-old, who clinched his 14th title at Roland Garros recently, plans to travel to London on Monday to prepare for Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year.

Nadal tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend in October 2019.

"If everything goes well, I'm going to be a father. I'm not used to talking about my private life. We live more peacefully with a lower profile. I don't expect that my life will change much with it," Nadal said.

"At the moment all has worked well for me and I am not a friend of changing what works well. My intention is to play Wimbledon, rest, then Canada and then be ready for the US Open," he added.

The Spaniard said his left-foot injury is showing signs of improvement.

"I'm happy. I haven't limped for a week and the evolution of training is progressing," said the winner of 22 Grand Slams.

"From day to day the pain has been different and that's progress. I have to wait a little. My intention is to try and play Wimbledon and this week has told me there is a chance," he added.

"I've had two treatment sessions, as was planned. At the moment the progress, as I see it, is satisfactory," Nadal was quoted as saying by atptour.com.