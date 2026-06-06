French Open 2026: Mirra Andreeva Becomes Youngest Women’s Champion Since Monica Seles With Maiden Grand Slam Triumph

Mirra Andreeva celebrates with the French Open trophy after becoming the youngest women’s singles champion at Roland Garros since 1992 | X

Paris, June 6: Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva scripted history on Saturday by becoming the youngest women’s singles champion at the French Open since Monica Seles in 1992. The 19-year-old defeated Poland’s Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in the Roland Garros final to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title.

Ranked world No. 8, Andreeva dominated the championship match, wrapping up victory in just under one and a half hours. With the triumph, she became the youngest player in 34 years to lift the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen at Roland Garros.

Dominant run to title

Andreeva entered the final as the overwhelming favourite after storming through the draw and dropping only 12 games across her previous three matches. She maintained that form in the final, producing another composed performance to secure the biggest title of her career.

The victory marks a remarkable rise for the Russian, who had reached the French Open semi-finals as a 17-year-old in 2024 and has steadily developed into one of the most feared players on the WTA Tour.

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Chwalinska’s dream run ends

Meanwhile, Chwalinska’s dream run came to an end. The Polish player was bidding to become the first qualifier in history to win the women’s singles title at Roland Garros.

Andreeva later credited her growing maturity and experience for helping transform her from a promising youngster into a genuine Grand Slam contender, a journey that culminated in her historic breakthrough on the Paris clay.