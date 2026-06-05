French Open 2026: Maja Chwalinska Beats Diana Shnaider In Paris, Becomes First Qualifier To Reach Women's Singles Final | Video | X

Paris: World No.114 Maja Chwalinska made history in the French Open on Thursday, beating Diana Shnaider in straight sets to move into Saturday’s women’s final, becoming the first qualifier to reach the women's singles summit clash at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

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Chwalinska produced one of her best performances to overcome Shnaider 7-6(4), 6-4 in the second semifinal and set up a French Open women's singles final against No.8 seed Mirra Andreeva on Saturday.

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The 24-year-old Polish player won her ninth match at Roland-Garros - three in qualifying and six in the main draw - to become only the second qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era. The only other player to match her achievement is Emma Raducanu, who won the US Open as a qualifier in 2021.

Chwalinska’s brand of variety, her changes of spins, speeds, depths, and her defence, incredible speed and stamina earn her victory in just over two hours.

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"It's like a dream," said Chwalinska as she fell to the clay in disbelief at what had just happened. "I don't know what's going on. I don't know what to say. I'm just very happy."

After defeating No. 25 seed Diana Shnaider 7-6 (4), 6-4 in 2 hours and 10 minutes on Thursday, the 24-year-old became the first qualifier in tournament history to reach the final. She is also just the third woman to make the Roland Garros final in her main-draw debut, joining Evonne Goolagong (1971) and Chris Evert (1973).

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"It's so challenging to play against the best players in the world, day by day, but it's a Grand Slam, so you just have to give your all and more. I'm not complaining at all."

Chwalinska arrived in Paris with a career-best ranking of World No. 113 and is now knocking on the door of a Top 20 debut. More importantly, she’ll face fellow first-time finalist Mirra Andreeva on Saturday for a chance to win her first -- and a most improbable -- Grand Slam title.

It will be the first meeting between Chwalinska and Andreeva at the WTA Tour Driven by Mercedes-Benz level, a matchup featuring two of the tour’s more versatile players. It will also mark Chwalinska's first career meeting with a Top 10 opponent.

"I played (nine) matches here already, so there are no secrets," Chwalinska said. "But I watched Mirra a bit. They were playing before us, so I watched her game, and it was incredible. It's just another great experience for me. I will for sure give my all. It's a Grand Slam final."

The matchup will be a stark contrast to the power-versus-precision battle Chwalinska navigated against Shnaider, a gruelling and physically demanding two-set duel that required every ounce of her variety and craft.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)