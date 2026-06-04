French Open 2026: Matteo Arnaldi Advances To Maiden Grand Slam Semi-Final At Roland Garros After Berrettini Retires | IANS

Paris: Matteo Arnaldi moved into his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at Roland Garros after his fellow Italian, Matteo Berrettini, retired from the pair’s quarterfinal clash with hip injury.

Trailing 7-5, 5-2, the former Wimbledon finalist Berrettini was forced to retire with a hip injury, a result that made the 104th-ranked Arnaldi just the second man to win a Roland-Garros quarterfinal by retirement in the Open era.

Berrettini clarified that he started to feel something on serve in the first set, but pushed it out of his mind for as long as possible.

"The match was very tough, and I just didn't really think much of it," he said. "I just kept going and I tried to do my best. It was a really tough task today, but then the more that I was playing, the more I was serving, the more I was hitting forehands, the worse I was feeling."

Things started to go sideways for the Berrettini shortly after he lost a gruelling 76-minute first set. He started the better of the two Italians, breaking serve twice in the first three games, and led 3-0 at the first change of ends, French Open reports.

But Arnaldi, who had already logged the most hours on-court en route to a major quarterfinal since 1991, got going after that, and won seven of the next nine games to steal the opening set. A nine-deuce eighth game was a highlight, as Berrettini saved five break points to hold, but he couldn’t repeat the feat in the set's final game.

Berrettini later left the court for a medical timeout down 2-1 in the second set, and a love hold seemed to steady him briefly. Though he bravely battled on for three more games, the former world No.6 had nothing left to give, and reluctantly pulled the plug after exactly two hours.

Arnaldi is the lowest-ranked man to reach the semifinals or better in Paris since Belgian Filip Dewulf got to the final four in 1997 ranked No.122, and just the third man outside the top 100 to do so since 1990.

The 25-year-old has totalled nearly 20 hours on court so far in the tournament and after a day off will face No.10 seeded fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli who he says he's known since they were 11 or 12 years old.

"It's crazy to think I'm in the semifinals," Arnaldi said. "I was feeling actually pretty good. I can't complain. I have been playing a lot, but at the same time I'm happy to be on court and to spend time on court, because I miss the playing. I for sure have some energy left for the next matches."

Awaiting Arnaldi in Friday’s semi-final will be his fellow Italian Flavio Cobolli, who earlier rallied past Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to reach his own first major semi-final.

The 10th-seeded Cobolli and Arnaldi are 1-1 in their ATP Head-to-Head series, with Cobolli winning the pair’s most recent clash in the second round at Roland Garros 2025.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)