'Freedom Of Speech Is Really Important In The Dressing Room,' Suryakumar Yadav Shares Captaincy Style At CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards 2026

Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards 2026, Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav opened up about his leadership philosophy following India’s historic ICC World Cup triumph earlier this month. |

Mumbai: Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards 2026, Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav opened up about his leadership philosophy following India’s historic ICC World Cup triumph earlier this month. In one of his first public appearances after the tournament, Yadav highlighted the importance of open communication and trust within the team.

Yadav was also honoured with the ‘Sports Leader of the Year’ award at the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards 2026 for his exceptional leadership and role in guiding India to a historic ICC World Cup victory.

Talking about his captaincy style and leadership mantra, the star batter said, “Irrespective of what happens on the ground or on the field, when you come off the field, you are just another man or woman playing that game. Irrespective of whether you are doing well or not doing well– to your home, friends, and your family, leave that on the ground. That really matters to me.”

He added, “In the dressing room, it is important to hear everyone out. The freedom of speech is really important in the dressing room. Listen to what they want, but at the end of the day, the goal is the same.”

On being asked how he makes sense of all the dressing room opinions, the skipper of the T20 World Cup said, “Sometimes it is a good headache to have to listen to everyone because everyone has different ideas and different plans. We have to be on the same page–the goal is one. Everyone moves in a perfect direction.”

“But there is a lot of fun, banter, and good decisions being made. Sometimes people won’t be happy as well, but that’s a very happy dressing room,” he added.

On being asked for his most memorable moment from the World Cup, he added, “Outside the tournament, there are a lot of moments, you see the families happy, the administrators happy, seeing everyone happy is a very good thing. But lifting the trophy together at the lovely stadium, that was a happy moment.”

The skipper also shared glimpses that the squad is already setting its sights on Olympic gold when cricket debuts at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. He said, “After this, the 2028 LA Olympics are on the cards because cricket is entering the event for the first time. It is going to be very special. Yes, we will relax for a bit, but then we start our journey to achieve something special in 2028.”