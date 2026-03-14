'Woh Match Bhi Hum 7 Run Se Jeete': Sanju Samson Joins 'Thala For A Reason' Trend Ahead Of CSK Debut In IPL 2026 | VIDEO

Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni at the toss | Image Credit: X

Sanju Samson is gearing for his debut for the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Speaking at the India Today conclave, Samson hailed MS Dhoni and was excited to join the CSK side. Sanju's 97 was a talking point, with a particular reference to how he took the game deep and finished the chase off, something MS Dhoni was known for.

When quizzed if it was the MS Dhoni effect ahead of his CSK debut, Samson hilariously pointed to the victory margin of India's semi-final at the Wankhede, where Dhoni was in attendance.

"Woh match bhi hum 7 run se jeete hai," Samson said in a video that has now gone viral.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also IPL 2026 Boost For CSK Fans! CEO Confirms MS Dhoni To Play All Matches Despite Sanju Samson Signing

Samson had quite the turnaround in fortunes after being dropped ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Recalled midway, he struck 97, 89 and 89 to power the Men in Blue to a record third T20 World Cup title. Samson finished as India's leading run-getter with 321 runs and was named player of the tournament.