'Free Visa For Indians If Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold at Paris Olympics': Atlys CEO Makes Bold Promise

Mohak Nahta, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Atlys has added more excitement to the buildup towards Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal event. Taking to social media, Nahta promised to send everyone a free visa if Chopra wins a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The star javelin thrower is set to defend his Olympic crown on Thursday as the billion people at home will be praying for him to get yet another gold.

Mohak Nahta's statement on free visa

Nahta made the huge announcement on his LinkedIn account. While addressing the comments made by users he said, “On July 30, I promised everyone a free visa if Neeraj Chopra wins gold. Since a lot of you asked for details, here is how it will work : Neeraj Chopra competes for medals on 8th August. If he bags gold, we will offer one free visa to all users for one entire day. We we charge you anything? Your visa will cost you ZERO – it is completely on us. Which countries are covered under this offer? All countries – choose wherever you want to travel to next.”

India Pins Hope on Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra carries the dreams of billions of fans on his shoulder as he attempts to defend his Olympic title in Paris. Chopra qualified for the javelin final with an 89.34m throw during the qualifying event which helped him top the qualifiers. Within a few hours, the event for the javelin throw will begin, and fans will have their eyes set on TV screen to see this star athlete defend his title.