 'Free Visa For Indians If Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold at Paris Olympics': Atlys CEO Makes Bold Promise
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Free Visa For Indians If Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold at Paris Olympics': Atlys CEO Makes Bold Promise

'Free Visa For Indians If Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold at Paris Olympics': Atlys CEO Makes Bold Promise

If Neeraj Chopra wins gold Indians will be able to avail this offer but under one condition

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Mohak Nahta,  Chief Executive Officer and founder of Atlys has added more excitement to the buildup towards Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal event. Taking to social media, Nahta promised to send everyone a free visa if  Chopra wins a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The star javelin thrower is set to defend his Olympic crown on Thursday as the billion people at home will be praying for him to get yet another gold.

Image: Linkeldn

Mohak Nahta's statement on free visa

FPJ Shorts
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Don't Harass Students Who Wear Rakhi & Mehendi During Festivals: NCPCR Urges Schools To End Corporal Punishment
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
Sneha Wagh Recalls Co-Actor Samir Sharma's Suicide During COVID-19 Lockdown: 'We Were All Struggling...'
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
ISRO & IIRS Launch Free Online AI and ML Course Starting August 2024, Sign Up Now, Direct Link Here
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India
Paris Olympics 2024: Men's Hockey Team Wins Bronze Medal To Lift Nation's Spirit And End The Days Of Heartbreak For India

Nahta made the huge announcement on his LinkedIn account. While addressing the comments made by users he said, “On July 30, I promised everyone a free visa if Neeraj Chopra wins gold. Since a lot of you asked for details, here is how it will work : Neeraj Chopra competes for medals on 8th August. If he bags gold, we will offer one free visa to all users for one entire day. We we charge you anything? Your visa will cost you ZERO – it is completely on us. Which countries are covered under this offer? All countries – choose wherever you want to travel to next.”

Image: Linkeldn

India Pins Hope on Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra carries the dreams of billions of fans on his shoulder as he attempts to defend his Olympic title in Paris. Chopra qualified for the javelin final with an 89.34m throw during the qualifying event which helped him top the qualifiers. Within a few hours, the event for the javelin throw will begin, and fans will have their eyes set on TV screen to see this star athlete defend his title. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Indian Hockey Players Bow Down To Retiring Legend PR Sreejesh After Clinching Bronze At Paris...

Video: Indian Hockey Players Bow Down To Retiring Legend PR Sreejesh After Clinching Bronze At Paris...

‘A Feat That Will Be Cherished For Generations’: PM Modi Hails Indian Hockey Team’s Bronze...

‘A Feat That Will Be Cherished For Generations’: PM Modi Hails Indian Hockey Team’s Bronze...

Antim Panghal Likely To Get Three-Year Ban For Indiscipline At Olympics

Antim Panghal Likely To Get Three-Year Ban For Indiscipline At Olympics

'Free Visa For Indians If Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold at Paris Olympics': Atlys CEO Makes Bold Promise

'Free Visa For Indians If Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold at Paris Olympics': Atlys CEO Makes Bold Promise

'Don't Make Decisions In Sad State Of Mind': WFI Chief Sanjay Singh Wants Vinesh Phogat To Take Back...

'Don't Make Decisions In Sad State Of Mind': WFI Chief Sanjay Singh Wants Vinesh Phogat To Take Back...