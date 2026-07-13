France Vs Spain FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Les Bleus To Wear Blue Kit, La Roja To Play In White | X

France and Spain are set to face each other in a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final on Wednesday, July 15 and the two teams have reportedly decided their kits for the big match.

France will take the field in their traditional blue kit, while Spain will play in white. The different colours will give both teams a clear look on the pitch during the highly-awaited clash.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

France have regularly worn blue during the tournament with Kylian Mbappe and his teammates enjoying a strong run to the semi-finals. Spain, meanwhile, will switch to white for the clash against Les Bleus.

The two European giants will battle for a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. France reached the last four after beating Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals, while Spain defeated Belgium 2-1 to book their semi-final spot.

With France in blue and Spain in white, the stage is set for one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

France last appeared in their iconic blue home strip during their 1-0 Round of 16 win over Paraguay on July 4, 2026. For the quarter-final against Morocco, however, Les Bleus changed into their mint green away kit, inspired by the Statue of Liberty, to avoid a colour clash with Morocco's red shirts.

Spain, meanwhile, have yet to use their white away kit at this World Cup. La Roja have worn their traditional red home strip in every match so far, including all three group-stage fixtures and each of their knockout games through to the quarter-finals.

That pattern is set to change in the semi-final with both sides expected to break their respective kit streaks when they face each other.