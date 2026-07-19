Bukayo Saka scored a stunning hat-trick as England sealed their best ever finish at the FIFA World Cup in 60 years sealing a win in the third place final over France. England blasted themselves to a 4-0 lead at first half, before Mbappe tried to conjure a comeback. However, Saka's late penalty and a Bellingham goal finished the game 6-4.
France Vs England: Saka Hat-Trick Seals Third-Place At FIFA World Cup In 10-Goal Thriller As England Win 6-4 In Miami
Bukayo Saka scored a stunning hat-trick as England sealed their best ever finish at the FIFA World Cup in 60 years sealing a win in the third place final over France. England blasted themselves to a 4-0 lead at first half, before Mbappe tried to conjure a comeback. However, Saka's late penalty and a Bellingham goal finished the game 6-4.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, July 19, 2026, 04:36 AM IST