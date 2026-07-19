'France Really Don't Care': Netizens React As England Run Riot To Go 4-0 Up At Half-Time In FIFA World Cup Bronze Final

Bukayo Saka scored twice while Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa also got on the scoresheet as England completely humiliated France in the first half of the FIFA World Cup 2026 bronze final in Miami. The Three Lions dominated from start to finish in what is Didier Deschamps final game in charge of Les Blues. It is the first time that France have ever conceded four goals in a FIFA World Cup match in their history.

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With the game inconsequential, England opted to ring in changes, inclduing resting Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. Captain Declan Rice gave them the perfect start, blasting a stunning long ranger to fire them into lead.

Ezri Konsa then nodded in a corner to make it 2-0, with France not showing up at all. England exploited the space with Rashford and Bukayo Saka making the most of the lethargy on display. It is the first time England have scored more than 3 against France since 1982.

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