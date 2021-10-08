FPJ Poll: 62% of cricket fans back RCB to win against DC in today's IPL match

Delhi Capitals are off to a sensational start against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the match number 56 of the IPL 2021, currently underway at the Dubai International Stadium.

Openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan amassed 88 runs for the first wicket after being asked to bat first by RCB captain Virat Kohli.

RCB pacer Harshal Patel however broke the opening stand, getting rid of Dhawan for 43. Shaw too headed back to the dressing room after perishing to Yuzvendra Chahal for 48 off 31 balls. Two down then quickly changed to three down after Dan Christian removed skipper Rishabh Pant cheaply for 10.

With this Delhi Capitals have scored 116/3 after 14 overs.

The Free Press Journal conducted a poll on Twitter ahead of the match which commenced today at 7:30 PM. The poll was conducted to find out which of the two teams will win the battle on the field today.

Poll results indicate that there are more possibilities of RCB winning the game against DC as 62.5% of cricket fans have voted in favor of the Virat Kohli-led side, while only 37.5% are favouring Rishabh Pant's troops.

This is the first instance in the history of the IPL that two matches are being being contested at the same time. While the result of none of the games today bear an impact on any of the tournament equation now, however, for the RCB and DC it will be about heading towards the play-offs on a confident note with a win.

