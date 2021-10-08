IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan hits fastest fifty by Mumbai Indians player; Twitter says 'wooooooow'

Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan on Friday scored the fastest fifty of the IPL 2021 during his side's game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was also the fastest fifty by an MI player which he brought up in just 16 balls.
The cricket fans on twitter hailed this sensational inning from the Mumbai batter and flooded the social media platform with witty comments, edits, GIFs and memes celebrating his notable effort. Here are some of them-
FASTEST FIFTY by an #MI cricketer 😍— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 8, 2021
Take a bow, Ishan 🙌#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #SRHvMI
What a start @mipaltan 🔥💙#ishankishan on fire 🔥 50*#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/JJrZCwQvnT— Aditya Anasane 🇮🇳 #STAYSAFE😷 (@anasane_aditya) October 8, 2021
#IshanKishan 50 in just 16 balls, loved the way he's show the attacking intent🔥 #MIvSRH #SRHvMI #SRHvsMI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/9Rh2B0I6J7— Nilesh Gadhavi 🇮🇳 (@NSGadhavi) October 8, 2021
Ishan Kishan facing any delivery pic.twitter.com/bl6w2fRNcv— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) October 8, 2021
Half century in just 16 balls— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 8, 2021
My king Ishan Kishan is here to rule 👑 pic.twitter.com/gn6nJL4sv4
Ishan Kishan Right Now. #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/E4NOVhY1Eq— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) October 8, 2021
Also MI fans to Ishan Kishan😂 #MIvsSRH pic.twitter.com/DKyC2IICIw— SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) October 8, 2021
Ishan kishan sending every delivery out of the boundary line be like#MIvsSRH pic.twitter.com/aHQeKCVDxO— sankastics (@runwal_sanket) October 8, 2021
Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final group stage game of this edition.
The defending champions will have to win this game by 171 runs to overtake KKR for the fourth spot in the points table and progress into the playoffs.
