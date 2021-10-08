e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, 2 others in cruise drugs bustTata Sons wins bid for acquiring Air India at Rs 18,000 cr
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:23 PM IST

IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan hits fastest fifty by Mumbai Indians player; Twitter says 'wooooooow'

Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan on Friday scored the fastest fifty of the IPL 2021 during his side's game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi
FPJ Web Desk
Ishan Kishan with Rohit Sharma | Twitter/@mipaltan

Ishan Kishan with Rohit Sharma | Twitter/@mipaltan

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan on Friday scored the fastest fifty of the IPL 2021 during his side's game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was also the fastest fifty by an MI player which he brought up in just 16 balls.

The cricket fans on twitter hailed this sensational inning from the Mumbai batter and flooded the social media platform with witty comments, edits, GIFs and memes celebrating his notable effort. Here are some of them-

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final group stage game of this edition.

The defending champions will have to win this game by 171 runs to overtake KKR for the fourth spot in the points table and progress into the playoffs.

ALSO READ

IPL 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, decide to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:23 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal