IPL 2021: Ishan Kishan hits fastest fifty by Mumbai Indians player; Twitter says 'wooooooow'

Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan on Friday scored the fastest fifty of the IPL 2021 during his side's game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It was also the fastest fifty by an MI player which he brought up in just 16 balls.

The cricket fans on twitter hailed this sensational inning from the Mumbai batter and flooded the social media platform with witty comments, edits, GIFs and memes celebrating his notable effort. Here are some of them-

Advertisement

Ishan Kishan facing any delivery pic.twitter.com/bl6w2fRNcv — Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) October 8, 2021

Half century in just 16 balls

My king Ishan Kishan is here to rule 👑 pic.twitter.com/gn6nJL4sv4 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 8, 2021

Advertisement

Ishan kishan sending every delivery out of the boundary line be like#MIvsSRH pic.twitter.com/aHQeKCVDxO — sankastics (@runwal_sanket) October 8, 2021

Advertisement

Earlier, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their final group stage game of this edition.

The defending champions will have to win this game by 171 runs to overtake KKR for the fourth spot in the points table and progress into the playoffs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:23 PM IST