'Four Pints Gone!': Fan's Beer Spill During England Vs Pakistan 1st Test Leaves Stadium In Splits | VIDEO Viral | X | SkySports

The game of cricket was not the only entertainment during the England vs Pakistan first Test at Headingley. On the second of the Test, a fan's unfortunate beer spill in the stands had the entire stadium laughing and cheering. The moment of the incident was caught on the camera of the broadcasters which quickly went viral on social media.

The main highlight was the reaction from the crowd as their attention was diverted from the game and everyone was feeling the loss of the spectator as he was trying to enjoy the game along with his drinks.

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One Wrong Move And Four Beers Gone

The fan was carrying a cardboard tray with four pints of beer as he tried to get back to his seat through the rows.

But things quickly went wrong.

As he reached his row, the tray tilted and the cardboard could not hold the drinks. Within seconds, all four beers fell onto the stairs and floor.

The Crowd Reacts

The spectators sitting nearby reacted with a mix of shock, laughter and sympathy. The fan, however, appeared to take the mishap in good humour and began cleaning up the spilled drinks.

Then came the moment that turned the small accident into a stadium highlight.

Big-Screen Replay

The stadium cameras had captured the entire incident. The footage was then shown on the giant screen, giving fans another look at the unfortunate spill.

The reaction was instant.

The crowd erupted into cheers, laughter and applause as the replay played on the big screen.

For a few moments, the beer spill became more entertaining than the action on the cricket field, giving fans a light-hearted memory from the England-Pakistan Test.

One fan, four beers, one shaky tray and an entire stadium had a reason to cheer.