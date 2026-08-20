'Rain Is Saving Pakistan!': Netizens Mock Pakistan Team As Weather Interrupts England's Dominance In 1st Test At Headingley

Netizens Mock Pakistan Team As Weather Interrupts England's Dominance | CallMeSheri1_/englandcricket/X

Netizens wasted no time trolling Pakistan after rain interrupted the first Test against England at Headingley, with social media users joking that the weather had come to the team’s rescue. Pakistan endured a disastrous opening day, being bowled out for just 171 before England moved into a commanding position.

As persistent rain disrupted play on Day 2, fans on social media began suggesting that the weather was giving Pakistan a much-needed lifeline. One post went viral with the caption, “GOOD NEWS FOR THE PAKISTAN TEAM! It’s currently raining at Headingley,” as netizens joked that the showers were saving Pakistan from further embarrassment.

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Pakistan had struggled badly against England’s pace attack on the opening day. Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue claimed five wickets each, dismantling the Pakistani batting lineup and bowling them out for 171. England then finished the day at 112/2, with Joe Root unbeaten on 37.

The rain interruption therefore became a source of amusement for rival fans, who suggested Pakistan could use every possible advantage after their poor start. Social media reactions ranged from sarcastic celebrations of the rain to jokes that the weather was effectively acting as Pakistan’s 12th player.

With persistent rain and gloomy conditions hampering proceedings on Day 2, Pakistan will hope the interruptions continue to reduce England’s momentum. However, England remain firmly in control after their dominant bowling display on the opening day, leaving Pakistan with plenty of work to do whenever play resumes.