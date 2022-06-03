Formula E: Hyderabad set for race debut on February 11 next year

The Formula E cars are set to vroom on the streets of Hyderabad on February 11, Mahindra Racing CEO and team principal Dilbagh Gill has revealed.

Mahindra Racing has been part of the all-electric series since its inception back in 2014. A formal announcement is expected later this month.

"Cautiously optimistic is the correct word to use. The race should take place on February 11. We are in constant talks with the Telangana government. The race is on track and an announcement will be made this month," Gill told PTI on the sidelines of the first-ever Formula E race in Jakarata.

Talking more about the race and the proposed track, he said: "It is a beautiful track which has been proposed and the infrastructure is really nice. I am confident we will put up a world-class show. It is also one of the fastest tracks on the calendar." The Telangana government intends to make the state a hub for EV vehicles and a Formula E race will go a long way in helping it achieve that goal.

"It will be around the lake in Hyderabad and we are looking to have it in the evening under lights. While it is a city race, we will not be disrupting public life," said Gill.

The race should provide a big boost to Indian motorsports which has been in dire need of a high-profile event since Formula 1 was scrapped after three seasons.

The race calendar mainly consists of makeshift street circuits which are public roads on other days.

The FIA sanctioned world championship has grown rapidly over the years and has the presence of the world's leading automakers Mercedes, Porsche, Nissan and India's very own Mahindra.