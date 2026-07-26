Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix To Return At Malaysia's Sepang Circuit In 2026 | IANS

New Delhi, July 26: Formula 1 and the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) on Sunday confirmed that Malaysia will host the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit from October 2 to 4, 2026, marking the return of the iconic venue to the Formula 1 calendar.

The race will take place between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix, with the remainder of the 2026 calendar unchanged. The announcement remains subject to the completion of final agreements and approval by the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

The event will officially be known as the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, following an agreement between Formula 1, the FIA, and the governments of Bahrain and Malaysia. The arrangement ensures that the Bahrain Grand Prix remains on the 2026 calendar despite regional challenges that would have otherwise prevented the race from taking place in Bahrain.

Formula 1 said the agreement reflected Bahrain’s long-standing commitment to the championship since becoming the first Middle Eastern nation to host a Formula 1 race in 2004, while also acknowledging Malaysia’s support in making the event possible.

Sepang, which last hosted a Formula 1 race in 2017, is regarded as one of the sport’s most demanding circuits because of its high-speed layout, tropical weather and enthusiastic fan base.

Welcoming the decision, Bahrain Crown Prince and Prime Minister His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa said the event highlighted Bahrain’s enduring passion for Formula 1 and reflected the close ties between Bahrain and Malaysia.

“Amid ongoing regional challenges, Bahrain is proud to stand as a pillar of stability for Formula 1, and we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure a successful and memorable race for everyone involved,” he said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the country was honoured to support Bahrain, Formula 1 and the FIA by hosting the race at Sepang.

“This collaboration is more than the staging of a world-class sporting event. It reflects the enduring friendship, mutual trust and close partnership between Malaysia and the Kingdom of Bahrain,” he said, adding that Malaysia was ready to welcome Formula 1 teams and fans back to Sepang.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the governing body and Formula One Management had explored every possible option while keeping the safety and wellbeing of teams, officials, volunteers and fans as the highest priority.

He added that Formula 1’s return to Sepang demonstrated Malaysia’s continued commitment to the sport and the strength of international cooperation.

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Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali described the announcement as “fantastic news” for fans, saying the sport had once again shown its ability to adapt and deliver a complete championship schedule.

“Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula 1 history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans,” Domenicali said.

Formula 1 said details regarding ticket sales for the event will be announced in due course.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)