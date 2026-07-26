Arjun Tendulkar Spotted Packing His Bag In A Hurry At Mumbai Airport After Rushing From Home | VIDEO

Arjun Tendulkar Spotted Packing His Bag At Airport After Rushing From Home | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, July 26: A video has gone viral on social media in which it can be seen that cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun is packing his bag at the Mumbai Airport. The video hit the internet on Sunday and is being widely shared on social media.

It can be seen in the video that Arjun Tendulkar is in a hurry and packs his belongings in the bag at the airport itself. The video shows that he left home in a rush and put his belongings in the car trunk.

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However, when he gets down at the airport, he is seen putting the items in his bag after removing it from the trunk of his car.

The incident was recorded by an onlooker outside the airport after which the video went viral on social media. Arjun's father Sachiin Tendulkar is well known for being organised. On the other hand, Arjun is seen packing his bag at the airport.

The last packing has pulled the attention of the fans online and they are giving mixed reactions to the viral video.

A user said, "Such a humble person he is but he gets unnecessary hate for some non-cricketing reason. His biggest enemy is his surname."

Another said, "Itni der mein to hamare liye 4 baar policewala gaadi badhane ko bol deta."

The video was shared on social media with the caption, "Arjun Tendulkar left home in a hurry. He didn’t pack some of his belongings into his bag and just put them in the car’s trunk. Later, at the airport, he was seen packing his belongings into his bag himself."

This is not yet clear where was Arjun travelling in such a hurry, date and time of the incident is also not known. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.