Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandhok Celebrate 4 Months Into Dreamy Marriage; Share Unseen Moments From Wedding Day

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 06, 2026
Newlyweds Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok recently celebrated four months of marital bliss, with Saaniya sharing dreamy, unseen moments from their wedding on social media.
The couple tied the knot in a grand traditional ceremony at Mumbai's St. Regis Hotel on March 5, surrounded by close family and friends.
For their big day, both chose custom-made ensembles by ace designer Manish Malhotra, embracing coordinated shades of deep bridal red.
Saaniya complemented her groom in a classic red saree adorned with delicate gold embroidery and shimmering sequin detailing throughout.
Her heavily embellished blouse featured intricate threadwork and fine bead embellishments, adding texture and richness to the bridal look.
Keeping the styling traditional, the coordinated red-and-gold wedding ensembles reflected classic Indian bridal elegance with a couture touch.
Four months later, the newly shared wedding pictures continue to captivate fans, bringing their stunning Manish Malhotra bridal looks back into the spotlight.