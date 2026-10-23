Former RCB Star & Top-Order Indian Batter S Meghana Announces Retirement From Cricket At Age 30 | Instagram

Indian cricketer Sabbineni Meghana announced her retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of 30. The Andhra Pradesh batter made the announcement on Friday, bringing an end to her playing career after representing India in international cricket and playing in the Women's Premier League (WPL) for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants.

Meghana last represented India in November 2022. She made her T20 International debut against the West Indies in November 2016 in Vijayawada. During her international career, she played three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 17 T20 Internationals for India.

Announcing her retirement in an Instagram post, Meghana expressed gratitude for her journey in cricket. She wrote that her heart was full of gratitude as she announced her retirement from all formats of the game.

Meghana's Instagram Post

Stepping onto the field for the very first time with a bat in hand to wearing a jersey on world stage has been nothing short of a dream come true.

As I announce my retirement from all formats of cricket as a player, my heart is overflowing with gratitude. The field has been my second home, teaching me resilience, humility, and giving me memories and friendships that I will carry for a lifetime.

To my family, who stood by me through every peak and valley, thank you for your endless sacrifices. To my coaches, teammates, support staff, thank you for pushing me to be my best and sharing the dressing room with me. And to the fans, your cheers under the floodlights fueled every single stride I took.

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the BCCI, the Andhra Cricket Association, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Giants, and RSPB for their constant support, guidance, and backing throughout my career. Thank you for giving me the platform and opportunities to pursue my passion at the highest level.

While my playing days come to an end, my bond with cricket will never break. I will always stay deeply connected to the game and intend to dedicate my life to giving back to the sport, mentoring the next generation, and serving the game that gave me everything.

Thank you, Cricket. You will forever be my heart, my passion, and my lifelong purpose.

S Meghana's International Cricket Career

Meghana made her T20 International debut against the West Indies in November 2016. She scored 17 runs off 16 balls in the match, which India lost by 31 runs.

She made her ODI debut against New Zealand in February 2022 in Queenstown. Although she scored only four runs off 14 balls in her first match, she bounced back in the next two games. She scored 49 runs off 50 balls in the second ODI and followed it up with 61 runs off 41 balls in the third match.

The three-match series against New Zealand turned out to be her final ODI series for India. She finished her ODI career with 114 runs across three matches.

In 17 T20 Internationals, Meghana scored 258 runs at a strike rate of 102.78, including one half-century. She also scored a half-century in ODI cricket.

S Meghana's RCB And WPL Connection

Meghana played three seasons in the Women's Premier League. She began her WPL journey with Gujarat Giants before joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where she spent two seasons.

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She was part of the RCB squad that won the WPL title in 2024. The triumph was a memorable moment in her franchise cricket career, as Bengaluru lifted its maiden WPL trophy.

Her retirement marks the end of her playing career, but Meghana has expressed her desire to remain connected with cricket and help young players develop their skills in the years ahead.