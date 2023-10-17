Former Pakistan Captain Shahid Afridi's Sister Passes Away After Battling Illness

Shahid Afridi. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi announced on Tuesday (October 17th) that his sister passed away. He took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and announced the tragic news. On Monday (October 16th), the retired cricketer posted a picture of his sister, asking for 'duas' from all the fans and prayed for her speedy recovery, but unfortunately, she couldn't make it.

Afridi posted on his official account on X that he is travelling back home to visit his sister. He went on to announce that his sister's funeral will take place on Tuesday at Zakariya masjid main 26th street Khayaban e Ghalib DHA.

(إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ,)

Surely we belong to Allah and to him we shall return.

With Heavy hearts we inform you that our beloved Sister passed away and her Namaz e Janazah will be at 17.10.2023 after Zuhur prayer at Zakariya masjid main 26th street… https://t.co/Ly4sK6XVGT — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 17, 2023

Shahid Afridi had a legendary career for Pakistan:

As far as Afridi's international career goes, the 46-year-old featured in 398 ODIs, 27 Tests, and 99 T20Is, having made his first appearance in 1998. The spin-bowling all-rounder has a penchant for hitting sixes at will and has the highest number of sixes in ODIs, with 351.

He also played an instrumental role in Pakistan's T20 World Cup victory in 2009 and was named the Player of the Match in the final against Sri Lanka. Afridi took 1 wicket in his quota of 4 overs and struck 54 off 40 deliveries. He last played for the national team in 2016.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)