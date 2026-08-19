Former Multan Sultans Owner Ali Khan Tareen Slams PSL Model, Says 'Reality Hits You Hard'

Former Multan Sultans Owner Tareen Says He Won’t Join PSL Auction | X

Former Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen has criticised the Pakistan Super League (PSL) model, saying franchise owners often realise the financial challenges only after the initial excitement of owning a team fades.

Tareen said that while every owner knew the league’s revenue-sharing model before buying a franchise, understanding the terms on paper was different from dealing with the market reality.

He explained that new owners often expect to manage losses, bring sponsors through their own contacts and earn from merchandise. However, they soon realise that all PSL teams compete for the same major brands and that there is a limit to how much sponsors are willing to pay for jersey space.

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Tareen also pointed to the problem of merchandise in Pakistan, saying cheap copies are easily available for around Rs 700, making it difficult for official team merchandise to generate significant revenue.

The former Multan Sultans owner said the sponsorship problem was clearly visible during the current season. According to him, the three new teams had major empty spaces on their jerseys because brands were not willing to pay the asking prices.

He also criticised the changing relationship between franchise owners and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Tareen said owners initially had direct access to the PCB chairman when they faced problems, but over time they were directed to lower levels of management.

Tareen noted that all three new owners have publicly questioned the current model within a year of joining the league. However, he argued that the PCB has little pressure to change the system or involve franchise owners in major decisions.

Despite his criticism, Tareen said the PSL remains Pakistan's most valuable sports brand and deserves an honest review.

He believes creating sustainable franchises and having owners who are genuinely invested in the league would ultimately help the PSL grow, with the PCB itself becoming the biggest beneficiary of a stronger and more sustainable competition.