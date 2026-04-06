'Chalo, Chalo': PSL 2026 Commentators Troll Mohammad Rizwan With 'Bus Stand' Remark During Multan Sultans Clash | VIDEO

PSL 2026 Commentators Troll Mohammad Rizwan With 'Bus Stand' Remark During Multan Sultans Clash | X

Lahore, April 6: Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman and Rawalpindi Pindiz captain Mohammad Rizwan was brutally trolled by the commentators during their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 match against Multan Sultans on Monday. They compared Rizwan to a bus stop worker during the clash after he was caught on stump mic saying, "Chalo, Chalo." The remarks of the commentators is going viral on social media and the internet users are finding it hilarious.

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Viral Video

Former cricketers Lisa Sthalekar and Aamir Sohail were on the commentating during the game when the viral incident occurred. As per reports, Lisa Sthalekar said, "That was a sharp early call from Rizwan, we picked it up on the stump mic. Chalo, chalo". After which Aamir Sohail replied, "You'd be better off working at a bus stand, you'd earn quite well there".

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Aamir Sohail's veiled dig at Mohammad Rizwan went viral on social media and the internet users are sharing it on a wide scale on the internet.

Rizwan's Performance In PSL 2026

Mohammad Rizwan has struggled to find form in the ongoing PSL 2026 as he has scored only 83 runs in the four games he has played for Rawalpindi Pindiz at an average of 20.75 with the highest score of 41 runs. His team is yet to find their first win in the PSL 2026 as they have lost all their four matches in the tournament so far.

Mohammad Rizwan has been one of the most consistent batters of Pakistan in T20Is and ODIs. However, he has been under the radar of the fans for his slow strike rate in shorter format of the game. They are raising questions over his place in the modern and fast-paced T20 cricket.