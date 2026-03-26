'Jab Pakistan Cricket Ke Liye...': Shaheen Afridi Snaps At Reporter As Mohammad Rizwan & Babar Azam Watch On During PSL 2026 Press Conference; Video

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A tense moment unfolded during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 press conference when Shaheen Afridi sharply responded to a reporter who raised questions about Pakistan’s white-ball captaincy instead of the ongoing tournament.

The incident occurred during a joint interaction featuring leading cricketers including Babar Azam, where the focus was expected to remain on the league. However, a reporter shifted the discussion toward national team leadership, prompting an immediate reaction from Afridi.

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Interrupting the exchange, Afridi firmly redirected the conversation, saying, "Pehle toh ye hai ki hum PSL khel raahe hai. Please jo bhi sawaal aapke ho woh PSL ke upar ho. Jab Pakistan Cricket ke liye khelenge tabhi uss time sawaal kar ye" said Afridi. He further added that such questions should be asked when players are representing Pakistan, assuring that “you will get good answers” at that time.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions. Many fans supported Afridi’s stance, praising him for professionalism and focus, while others felt the question reflected ongoing debates around Pakistan cricket’s leadership dynamics.

The episode highlights the growing scrutiny around captaincy in Pakistan cricket, but also reinforces Afridi’s intent to keep PSL 11 discussions centered on the game at hand rather than off-field controversies.