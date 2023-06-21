Former Indian Cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag & Pragyan Ojha Celebrate International Yoga Day; Check Pics & Video

Former Indian cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, and Pragyan Ojha celebrated International Yoga Day uniquely on Wednesday. Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir posted two pictures of himself practicing breathing poses.

"Yoga not only boosts the body, it enriches mind & soul!" he Tweeted.

Virender Sehwag who is renowned for his abilities as an opener posted a video of him performing Shirshasana and wrote, "Wishing you a great #internationaldayofyoga."

Along with Sehwag, former Indian cricketer and his teammate, Pragyan Ojha, shared a picture of him on Instagram in Vrikshasana, or tree pose. He emphasised how yoga can affect one's mental and physical well-being.

"Happy International Yoga Day! Embracing this ancient practice promotes physical and mental well-being, fostering harmony and inner peace. Let's unite in harnessing the power of yoga to cultivate mindfulness, reduce stress, and enhance overall health."

Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad, who is very active on social media, posted a video of him performing the full wheel pose. Prasad highlighted the benefits of such a pose.

Concept introduced by PM Modi

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the concept of International Yoga Day during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasizes the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.