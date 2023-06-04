 Virender Sehwag offers ;free education' to children of Odisha train accident victims; Twitter hails former cricketer
Sehwag took to his official Twitter account to make a statement following the tragic train accident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
article-image

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag displayed a remarkable act of kindness towards the children affected by the devastating train accident in Odisha that took place on Friday. The tragic incident resulted in the loss of 275 lives and left 1,175 individuals injured. The collision involved three trains, namely the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah superfast train, and a goods train. It has been described as one of the most severe train accidents in India's history.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Sehwag shared an image of the accident site and accompanied it with a heartfelt message.

“This image will haunt us for a long time. In this hour of grief, the least I can do is to take care of education of children of those who lost their life in this tragic accident. I offer such children free education at Sehwag International School’s boarding facility.”

Investigation into cause of accident underway

During the unfortunate incident on Friday, the Coromandel Express collided with a stationary goods train, resulting in several carriages overturning, including some that fell onto the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express train, which was passing by at that moment. The devastating collision has sparked investigations to determine the potential causes, including human error, signal failure, and other factors that might have contributed to the three-train crash.

Authorities and investigators are diligently examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, aiming to establish a comprehensive understanding of what led to this tragic accident. Their focus includes assessing the possibility of human error, malfunctioning signals, and any other factors that may have played a role in the collision. By thoroughly investigating these potential causes, they hope to uncover valuable insights and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The Twitter users, meanwhile, saluted Sehwag's unparalleled gesture at the time of crisis.

