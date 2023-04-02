Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88

Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani tragically passed away at his home in Jamnagar, Gujarat, at the age of 88. Salim had earlier undergone surgery in January to treat a fracture after suffering a fall at his home that damaged his thigh bone.

Durani was the first Indian cricketer to be awarded the Arjuna Award in 1960. He played a total of 29 Test matches for India, scoring 1202 runs during the period, including 1 century and 7 half centuries. He also picked up 755 wickets in his career.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited