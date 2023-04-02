 Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88
Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani tragically passed away. Salim had earlier undergone surgery in January to treat a fracture after suffering a fall at his home that damaged his thigh bone.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani tragically passed away at his home in Jamnagar, Gujarat, at the age of 88. Salim had earlier undergone surgery in January to treat a fracture after suffering a fall at his home that damaged his thigh bone.

Durani was the first Indian cricketer to be awarded the Arjuna Award in 1960. He played a total of 29 Test matches for India, scoring 1202 runs during the period, including 1 century and 7 half centuries. He also picked up 755 wickets in his career.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited

