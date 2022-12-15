Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil fine after suffering heart scare: Reports

Sandeep Patil, India’s 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer, is reportedly doing fine after suffering a health scare on Monday evening.

The 66-year-old complained of chest pain and was rushed to a city hospital.

According to a report in The Sportstar, Patil’s friend Dr Vaibhav Kasodekar took him to a hospital in Andheri East, where the ECG was done and the reports were normal.

The former all-rounder underwent a CT Angio at a South Mumbai hospital, and according to the former India international, “some calcium deposits were found in the main line.”

Patil underwent an angiography on Tuesday and is reportedly fine after the surgery.

Earlier, Patil lost to Amol Kale in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) elections.

Kale, who was backed by Ashish Shelar — a BJP MLA from Mumbai and the newly-elected treasurer of the BCCI — beat Patil by 25 votes for the top post of MCA. While Kale received 183 votes, Patil managed 158 votes in the 370-vote electoral college.