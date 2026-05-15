Former India All-Rounder Robin Singh Parts Ways With Mumbai Indians After Successful 15-Year Journey | Credits: Robin Singh Twitter

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Robin Singh has officially ended his long association with the Mumbai Indians franchise, bringing down the curtain on a journey that began in 2010.

Robin made the announcement through a social media post on Friday, confirming that he has parted ways not only with the IPL side but also with the ILT20 franchise MI Emirates.

He clarified that while he had not been part of the Mumbai Indians’ IPL support staff since 2022, this year marked the conclusion of his role with their overseas setup as well.

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“I’d like to share that I have officially parted ways with the Mumbai Indians. Although I have not been part of their IPL staff since 2022, as of this year also with their team in the Emirates league,” Robin shared on X.

The former India cricketer also thanked the franchise and its supporters for their backing over the years. “Thank you to the entire MI family and the fans for the support through this remarkable journey of mine since 2010. Wishing the franchise good luck in the years ahead,” he added.

Robin has been with the MI since 2010. He played a key role in the franchise's five IPL titles and two CLT20 campaigns. He had also served as the general manager of MI Emirates in the inaugural season of the ILT20 in 2023. In 2024, he was appointed as the head of MI Emirates.

A former India international, who played 136 ODIs, scoring 2336 runs at 25.75 and picking up 69 wickets at 43.26, transitioned into coaching after retirement and became an integral member of several T20 league setups around the world.

He had coached the Deccan Chargers (Sunrisers Hyderabad) in the inaugural edition of the IPL, when they finished last in the league.

His departure marks the end of a significant chapter in Mumbai Indians’ coaching history, with fans and former players acknowledging his contribution to the franchise’s success over the years.

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